Show Info: June 2, 2020

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about children’s vaccines.

In Good Taste Wines

Time for some wine! In Good Taste Wines is doing virtual wine tastings. New Day Cleveland viewers can get 10% off by using the code TasteCleveland.

Wicked Sugar

Spice up your wardrobe with the perfect accessories! Wicked Sugar in Strongsville has everything you need for your the perfect summer outfit!

Ashtabula Covered Bridges

Take a scenic driving tour in Northeast Ohio! The Ashtabula Covered Bridge Festival is canceled for the year, but you can still visit the covered bridges. The tour map can be found here.

Duke’s K9 Dash & Splash

Let your pooch cool off in a puppy pool, or burn some energy learning how to dock dive! Duke’s K9 Dash & Splash is located on State Route 82 in Mantua.

Graf Growers

Grow a spaghetti garden in your backyard! Graf Growers in Akron shared a fun and tasty activity to do with the kids.

Little Babet

Little Babet is open Monday – Sunday from 12:00-5:00 p.m. They are requiring shoppers over 3 years old to wear a mask. Only one family can shop at a time in the store, or you can have your order delivered to you for free!

Lorenzo’s Pizzeria

Grab a slice of your favorite pie! Lorenzo’s Pizzeria in Oberlin is open for business! You can dine on their patio, or call in for delivery. They are also selling DIY pizza kits!

ParTake Kitchen

What’s for dinner? ParTake Kitchen has a rotating menu full of healthy and delicious meals. They are located on North State Road in Medina.