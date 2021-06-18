Show Info: June 18, 2021

Dr. Marc Gillinov

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about Covid-19 and other health concerns.

Duke’s K9 Dash N’ Splash

Summer fun for your four-legged friends! Duke’s K9 Dash N’ Splash is the largest sport complex in the area dedicated to dogs.

Mrs. Scott’s Sweets

Mrs. Scott’s Sweets is a new bakery in North Ridgeville featuring fresh donuts, cupcakes, cutout cookies, coffee and more. The bakery is on Center Ridge Road.

Nature Stone

Update your garage or basement with a new floor from Nature Stone.

One Tank Trip

Today’s One Tank Trip was to Otherworld in Columbus. It’s a futuristic entertainment center combining an art installation with puzzles and more.

ShelfGenie

Organization made easy. ShelfGenie offers custom shelving creations perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, pantries and more.

The Cleveland Outpost

Gear up! The Cleveland Outpost in Rocky River offers a variety of items for outdoor adventures.