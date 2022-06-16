Akron Honey

Local honey! Shop from Akron Honey by visiting them online or on Furnace Street in Akron.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Great gifts for dad! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.

In Your Shoes

How a broken heart has impacted the community. Learn more about In Your Shoes here.

Independence Wealth Advisors

Ready for retirement? Learn more about Independence Wealth Advisors here.

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Good food & friends! Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink is located on Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights.

Rainbow Farms

Strawberry picking season! Rainbow Farms is located on Townline Road in Madison.

Serenite

French cuisine! Serenite is located on West Liberty Street in Medina.