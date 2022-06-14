Accel Schools

Encouraging the love of learning! We talked to Hope Academy Northwest and West Park Academy with Accel Schools.

Avon Lake Public Library

Free family fun! Enjoy the Whalemobile at Avon Lake Public Library. For more events, click here.

Charmed Boutique

Summer style tips! Charmed Boutique is located on Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Fox Tale Sanctuary

A mission to rescue foxes! Fox Tale Sanctuary is located on Ryan Road in Medina.

One-Eighty

Changing lives affected by addiction! Learn more about One-Eighty here.

SipSavorSoul

SipSavorSoul shared a recipe for a twist on classic baked beans! Learn more here.

Western Reserve Masonic Community

Caring for your loved ones! Western Reserve Masonic Community is located in Medina.