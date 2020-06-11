Show Info: June 11, 2020

High quality cup of joe

Metropolitan Coffee in Old Brooklyn has gourmet coffee and home-made pastries.

All about house plants

The experts at Ohio Tropics have all the details on keeping your indoor plants healthy and thriving.

Float the River

Cool off and relax in the Cuyahoga River. Click here for more information or to make your reservation.

All things paper

Paper Source in Woodmere has cards, gifts and more.

Mortach Financial

www.MortachFinancial.com

Sips & Such Social House

Sips & Such Social House in Middleburg Heights has delicious food, cocktails, coffee, pastries and more.

Friedman, Domiano & Smith

www.FDSLaw.com

Fabric Obsession

The locally owned quilt shop is located in the heart of Medina.

Angry Avocado

Grab lunch in downtown Canton at Angry Avocado.