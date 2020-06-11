Show Info: June 11, 2020

High quality cup of joe
Metropolitan Coffee in Old Brooklyn has gourmet coffee and home-made pastries.
All about house plants
The experts at Ohio Tropics have all the details on keeping your indoor plants healthy and thriving.
Float the River
Cool off and relax in the Cuyahoga River. Click here for more information or to make your reservation.
All things paper
Paper Source in Woodmere has cards, gifts and more.
Mortach Financial
www.MortachFinancial.com
Sips & Such Social House
Sips & Such Social House in Middleburg Heights has delicious food, cocktails, coffee, pastries and more.
Friedman, Domiano & Smith
www.FDSLaw.com
Fabric Obsession
The locally owned quilt shop is located in the heart of Medina.
Angry Avocado
Grab lunch in downtown Canton at Angry Avocado.