Show Info: June 10, 2020

New Day Cleveland

David’s Cobb Salad 
Click here for the recipe.

Have a blast with yarn 
River Colors Studio in Lakewood has all things yarn and teaches classes too.

A double hit with allergies 
Dr. David Lang from the Cleveland Clinic explains why many people with allergies may suffer a double hit this season.

Heavenly Creamery 
The ice cream shop in Conneaut serves up delicious frozen treats.
www.HeavenlyCreamery.com

A sausage staple 
Raddell’s Sausage has been serving the Cleveland area for more than four generations.

Summer reads 
Mac’s Backs-Books shares some of the best books to read this summer.

Kidforce Collectibles 
www.KidforceCollectibles.com

A1 Glove Repair 
Repair, restore and revive old baseball gloves.
www.a1gloverepair.com

Your Cabbage Connection 
Order lunch today from Your Cabbage Connection in Akron.

Seize the day with coffee
Carpe Diem Coffee in Canton is serving up specialty coffees, smoothies and more.

