The Ash House Soap Studio & Refillery
The Ash House Soap Studio & Refillery is located on West Market Street in Akron.
Candyapple & Co.
Sweeten up your week! Candyapple & Co. is located in Public Square in Medina.
Choolaah
Dine in Ohio City! Choolaah is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland.
Cleveland Museum of Art
Celebrating solstice! Visit the Cleveland Museum of Art on June 24th!
Formality Resale
Second-hand wedding gowns! Formality Resale is located on West Main Street in Geneva.
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic Registered Dietitian Julia Zumpano shares tips for heart healthy summer meals!
Lake Erie Distillery
Award-winning spirits! Lake Erie Distillery is located on Hamaan Industrial Parkway in Willoughby.
Mavec Confections
Local artist! For more information about Mavec Confections, click here.
Mortach Financial
Protect your finances! For more information about Mortach Financial, click here.
Red Cedar Coffee Company
Caffeine kick! Red Cedar Coffee Company is located on West Bagley Road in Berea.
Sauced Woodfire Pizza
Old-school pizza! Sauced Woodfire Pizza is located on Lorain Road in Fairview Park.
Savour Hospitality
Brachetto Sangria cocktail! Learn more about LockKeepers in Valley View here.
Serenity Sounds Yoga
Yoga on the beach! Serenity Sounds Yoga is located n Cleveland Avenue in Huron.
Song of Wood
Birds of the season! Song of Wood is located on East Market Street in Akron.