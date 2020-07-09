Show Info: July 9, 2020

A pick-me up
Start your day with a caffeine fix from Restoration 44 in Mantua.
Grandpa’s Cheesebarn
GrandpasCheesebarn.com
One Tank Trip
David takes us on a One Tank Trip to The Mohicans in Loudonville.
https://www.themohicans.net/
https://www.mohicanadventures.com/
Good food in Oberlin
Grab your next meal to go at The Corner Joint in Oberlin.
Mortach Financial
https://mortachfinancial.com/
Fresh and healthy
Tarboosh Eatery in Parma serves fresh and healthy Lebanese dishes.
Body Worlds RX
Visit the newest exhibit at the Great Lakes Science Center.
Teas, herbs and more
Old Familiar Ways in Fairport Harbor has everything for the tea lover.
Virtual visits
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/