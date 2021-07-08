Show Info: July 8, 2021

Buttercream and Olive Oil

Learn to bake a cassata cake! Sign up for a class with Buttercream and Olive Oil by visiting them online.

Farmhouse 1834

Home decor and more! Farmhouse 1834 is located on Mill Street in Olmsted Falls.

Lay’s Guitar Shop

Does your guitar need a tune up? Lay’s Guitar Shop is located on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron.

Leather by Dragonfly

Handmade leather goods! Leather by Dragonfly is located on Admiralty Drive in Strongsville.

Mortach Financial

Take control of your finances! Learn more about Mortach Financial here.

Smooches Boutique

Style for any size! Smooches Boutique is located on Chardon Road in Richmond Heights.

Wellington Boat Livery

Enjoy a day on the water! Wellington Boat Livery is located in Wellington Reservation on Jones Road in Wellington.