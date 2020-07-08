1  of  4
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
FOX 8 News at Noon

Show Info: July 8, 2020

New Day Cleveland

David’s pasta with crispy sausage and ricotta cheese 
Click here for the recipe. 

Summer fun
Visit the Geauga Park District for some family fun this summer.

Majestic Meadows Alpacas & Boutique
http://www.thealpacaboutique.com

Cool finds for your home 
Marshall’s Antique Warehouse in Canton has all kinds of unique antiques. 

Lunch in Solon 
Visit Chicago Deli for sandwiches, soups, and more! 

Custom dresses and more 
Laura’s Dress Shop can make custom clothes and dresses for all ages. 

Rising COVID-19 cases 
The Cleveland Clinic tells you what you need to know as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Indoor fun for little ones 
Wittle Town in Sheffield Village has new summer fun hours. 

Gourmet family meals
Gourmet Guy Cafe in Rocky River has ready-to-go family meals. 

Grand Pacific Popcorn Co. 
GrandPacificPopcorn.com

