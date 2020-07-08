Show Info: July 8, 2020

David’s pasta with crispy sausage and ricotta cheese
Click here for the recipe.
Summer fun
Visit the Geauga Park District for some family fun this summer.
Majestic Meadows Alpacas & Boutique
http://www.thealpacaboutique.com
Cool finds for your home
Marshall’s Antique Warehouse in Canton has all kinds of unique antiques.
Lunch in Solon
Visit Chicago Deli for sandwiches, soups, and more!
Custom dresses and more
Laura’s Dress Shop can make custom clothes and dresses for all ages.
Rising COVID-19 cases
The Cleveland Clinic tells you what you need to know as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
Indoor fun for little ones
Wittle Town in Sheffield Village has new summer fun hours.
Gourmet family meals
Gourmet Guy Cafe in Rocky River has ready-to-go family meals.
Grand Pacific Popcorn Co.
GrandPacificPopcorn.com