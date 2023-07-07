Bar 32

Cooking tips from a professional! Visit, Bar 32 for craft drinks and divine food with city & water views.

Critical Hit Games

Annual Board Game Flea Market! To Learn more about the event, click here.

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

Click here, to learn more about the job and career opportunities at GCRTA.

Jan’s Doll Boutique

Outfits to dress your Barbie dolls for any occasion! Visit, Jan’s Doll Boutique to get unique styles today!

JKindDesign

Slow fashion brought to life. JKindDesign will be attending many events this Summer, learn more here.

Kent Blossom Music Festival

Kent Blossom Music Festival is bringing chamber music to Northeast Ohio! More information about the performers, concerts, artists meet and greet, and post-concert receptions can be found here.

Kopstetter Home Crafted Granola

Granola Galore! Add a unique twist to your favorite dishes with Kopstetter Home Crafted Granola!

McNarma’s Plant Company

Rare houseplants and handmade plant decor to add to your favorite room! Visit, McNarma’s Plant Company on 9591 York Alpha Dr. in North Royalton!

See You In Health

Non GMO-coffees, sandwiches, & a market! Learn about See You In Health’s Anniversary Event here.

Village Square

New Day Deal! Enjoy a tasty Italian dish from the Chef’s at the Village Square Pizzeria!