Show Info: July 7, 2020

Goode Grub breakfast
Hatfield’s Goode Grub in Cleveland makes a delicious breakfast dish.
Keep your health in mind
My Mindful Market in Willoughby offers healthy and delicious treats.
Pierogies of Cleveland
Try out dozens of flavors at Pierogies of Cleveland.
Ohio Connections Academy
www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com
A sweet treat
KB Confections is a locally owned bakery in Lakewood.
Good for your skin
Heartmade Boutique in Ashtabula has unique skincare items.
French inspired
Chez Michel is in Olde Avon Village.
Central Exterminating
www.CentralExterminating.com
Vintage home decor
UR Decor and More is in Avon Lake.