Show Info: July 31, 2020

24 Karrot Kitchen

Grab a bite to eat or learn to cook at 24 Karrot Kitchen! Right now, they have limited seating indoors and outdoors at their Brecksville location. You can order online or sign up for a cooking class!

Addicted

They’re known for their infamous “crazy shakes!” Addicted is located in Lakewood, but also has locations inside the Mentor and Stow Meijers.

Cilantro Taqueria

Spice it up! Cilantro Taqueria can satisfy your cravings for tacos, burritos and more! They are located in Cleveland Heights and in Van Aken.

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared the latest risks for heart patients and how the Coronavirus affects the heart.

My Wood Loft

It’s one of the largest indoor reclaimed lumber yards! My Wood Loft in North Ridgeville is open on Tuesday-Friday from 12:00 – 4:30 and Saturdays from 10:00 – 2:00.

Ohio Bird Sanctuary

It’s the home to eagles, hawks, owls and more! Get up close to birds at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary in Mansfield!

Positively Tiffany

Elevate your outfit with unique, handmade jewelry! You can shop at Positively Tiffany online!

Rosa’s Pizza

It’s time for a pizza party! Rosa’s Pizza is located in Broadview Heights. They are open seven days a week for carry-out only.

Stick to Your Buns Bakery

From custom cakes and cookies to their famous sticky buns, Stick to Your Buns Bakery can satisfy your sweet tooth! They are located on Center Ridge Rd. in Westlake.

The Nest

Turn your old furniture into something new! The Nest in Chardon is having a chalk paint sale during the month of August!