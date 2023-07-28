Artful Cleveland

Creativity in Cleveland Heights! July 28th is the next open studio at ARTFUL. Admission is free!

Battr

An entire shop dedicated to dessert. Battr is located on Literary Road in Tremont.

Fire 45

Something new is cooking in North Royalton! We featured Fire 45 as this week’s New Day Deal.

Grand River Cellars

Wine Week wrapped up with another visit to Madison. David sampled the menu at Grand River Cellars.

Lifebanc

Lace up your shoes for a good cause. August 13th is Lifebanc’s Gift of Life Walk & Run at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls

Merriman Legal

David and Natalie played another round of Case or Not a Case with Tom Merriman from Merriman Legal.

Optima Dermatology

August is National Psoriasis Awareness Month. The experts at Optima Dermatology shared symptoms and treatment ideas for the popular skin condition.

Quick Direct Sale

Sell your home fast! The experts at Quick Direct Sale will buy your home no matter the condition.

SOS Wines

Toast to the weekend with a fine bottle of wine. The owners of SOS Wines introduced a few labels that are not a common in the area.

Vermilion Beach Market

Shop ‘til you drop in Vermilion. The Beach Market returns to Sherod Park on August 4th & 5th.