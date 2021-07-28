Show Info: July 28, 2021

50 Floor

Transform the look of your home with new floors! Get $100 off your order with 50 Floor with the promo code “New Day Cleveland.”

Live Nation

We’re celebrating the return of live concerts with Live Nation! Enjoy live music at Blossom Music Center for only $20!

Medina’s Wizarding Weekend

This weekend is Medina’s Wizarding Weekend! Enjoy magical treats from local shops like Something’s Popping in downtown Medina.

SummaCare

Are you eligible for Medicare? Learn more about SummaCare by visiting their website.

The Sleepy Rooster

Rise and shine! Grab a tasty breakfast from The Sleepy Rooster on Chillicothe Road in Chagrin Falls.

WonderCleveland

It’s a one-of-a-kind museum experience! WonderCleveland is located in the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor.