Show Info: July 23, 2020

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bottled sauces to go
Get flavored ketchups and mustards from Ninja City in Gordon Square. 

The Flag Store 
All things flags and more at The Flag Store in Newbury. 

European specialty store 
PV Euro Market is located in Parma. 

Kids clothes and accessories 
The Paisley Monkey in Lakewood has unique clothes for kids and more. 

Summer skin 
Apex Skin has tips on keeping your skin healthy during the summer. 

Italian fest 
Natalie visits Sainato’s at Rivergate in Cleveland for an Italian feast. 

Clock shop 
Suburban Clock Repair is located in Berea. 

Multipurpose makeup 
Makeup for everyday wear. 
www.kajalbykimberly.com

Blue Door Cafe 
www.bluedoorcafebakery.com

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo