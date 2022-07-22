Art of Surce

Sweeten up summer with cotton candy glitter bombs! Art of Surce offers 9 different flavors of cotton candy.

Botanixx

Give your skin a boost! Botanixx is a locally made bath and body line. July 24th you can see the products in person at Fabletics at Crocker Park.

Cocky’s Bagels

It is another Food Truck Friday! Along with the food truck, Cocky’s Bagels has a physical location in North Olmsted and another coming soon to The Flats.

Lakeside Chautauqua

Today’s One Tank Trip took us to the shores of Lake Erie. David highlighted some of the many reasons to visit Lakeside Chautauqua.

North Union Farmer’s Market

Shop in season at one of the many North Union Farmers Market. For locations and times, visit the market online.

Sake

It is a restaurant of the future. Sake, located on Market Street in Fairlawn, uses robots to help with seating and serving.

The Summer Market

Head to Lorain this weekend for the return of The Summer Market. You can shop local vendors July 22nd and 23rd at Black River Landing.