Show Info: July 22, 2021

Apex Skin
The scoop about sunscreen! Apex Skin has ten locations across northeast Ohio.

Etc. Boutique & Gifts
Shop until you drop! Etc. Boutique & Gifts is located on Park Avenue in Amherst.

Lele’s Leaf & Vine
It’s a houseplant emporium! Lele’s Leaf & Vine is located on Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls.

Merriman Legal
Do you think you have a case? Learn more about Merriman Legal by visiting them online!

Original Chicken Ranch
A local twist on a Po Boy! Original Chicken Ranch is located on Cedar Road in University Heights!

V Dessert
Elegant European desserts! V Dessert is located on Pearl Road in Strongsville.

Van Boxel Discount Building Supply
The best deals on your next home project! Van Boxel Discount Building Supply is located in Chardon.

