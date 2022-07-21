CLE Market

Shop from local artisans! For upcoming dates and locations for the CLE Market, visit them online.

Cleveland Museum of Art

A new exhibit is at the Cleveland Museum of Art! View The New Black Vanguard now until September 11th.

Great Harvest Bread Co.

It’s Christmas in July! Proceeds from Great Harvest Bread Co. will go to The Miracle League! They are located in Mentor.

Made Cleveland

Dozens of local makers under one roof! Made Cleveland is located on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.

Miles Farmers Market

Fresh produce and more! Miles Farmers Market is located on Miles Road in Solon.

Ohio Opioid Education Alliance

Beat the Stigma! Learn more about the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance here.

Ohio Pie Co.

The perfect pizza! Ohio Pie Co. is located on Pearl Road in Brunswick.

Revelry Creative Workshops

Time to get creative! Learn more about Revelry Creative Workshops here.