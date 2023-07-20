A Layr Vibe

Summer styles! Enjoy the fashion show by A Layr Vibe at FWD Day & Nightclub tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Furniture Company

Quality furniture for your home! Learn more about the Cleveland Furniture Company here.

Coco Cafe

Fresh pastries! Coco Cafe is located on Ridge Road in Hinckley.

Happy Tails Thrift Shop

Fundraising for four-foots! Happy Tails Thrift Shop is located on Merriman Road in Akron.

Joe Maxx Coffee

Wake up right! Joe Maxx Coffee is located on Chippewa Road in Brecksville.

Kia of Bedford

Drive in style! Kia of Bedford is located on Rockside Road in Bedford.

Magna Wine Boutique

Summer wines! Magna Wine Boutique is located on Broadway Avenue in Bedford.

Maple City Taps

New Day Deal! Maple City Taps is located on Chardon Road in Chardon.

Northside Marketplace

Christmas in July! Northside Marketplace is located on Furnace Street in Akron.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue

Saving one pet at a time! One of a Kind Pet Rescue is located on West Market Street in Akron.

Playhouse Square

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End will be at Playhouse Square from July 29th – August 20th.

Richert Games

Try a new yard game! Learn more about Hexahole and Richert Games here.

Sam’s Supper Club

Serving up sandwiches! For more information about Sam’s Supper Club, click here.

Sarah Martin

Pickling & preserving! International chef & author, Sarah Martin, shared some tips!