Show Info: July 2, 2020

Blind & Sons

It’s a one-stop-shop for all of your home repairs! Blind and Sons provides services for heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical. Learn more here.

Borderline Cafe

The best breakfast in Cleveland! Right now, you can order your brunch to go! Borderline Cafe is offering carry-out and curbside pickup only.

Capo Steaks

Are you craving cheesesteak? Capo Steaks is offering carry-out and delivery only. Their hours are 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about vaccines during the pandemic.

Jerky and Spice

It’s the “hottest place in town!” Grab your spicy jerky and hot sauces at Jerky-n-Spice! You can place an order online.

Main Street Medina

Enjoy a girls night out or a trip to the farmers’ market! Learn more about Main Street Medina’s upcoming events here. Social distancing will be enforced, and face masks are highly encouraged.

Mike the Hatter

Top off your outfit with the perfect summer hat! Mike the Hatter has two locations, on Broadview Road in Broadview Heights and in the 5th Street Arcades. Currently, the second location is closed.

Northeast Ohio Family Fun

Looking for things to do this summer? Northeast Ohio Family Fun shared four unique activities for the whole family! Learn more here.

Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar

Cool off with a scoop of ice cream or refuel with a cup of coffee! Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar is located on Canton Road in Akron.