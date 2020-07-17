Show Info: July 17, 2020

Atwood Lake Park

David took us on a one-tank trip to Atwood Lake Park! Enjoy hiking, boating, camping and more!

Cleveland Clinic

What is Broken Heart Syndrome? Why is there a rise of cases? Dr. Ankur Kalra from the Cleveland Clinic shared his research.

Express Deli

Express Deli was listed in Yelp’s “Top 50 places to eat in America!” Family-owned, they are known for their corned beef. Visit them on Smith Road in Brook Park.

High Voltage Indoor Karting

Feel like a race car driver at High Voltage Indoor Karting! Right now, they are doing extra cleaning and sanitizing to keep everyone safe.

Kathy’s Kolacke and Pastry

Traditional pastries and baked goods in Rocky River. Kathy Kolacke and Pastry has been around for over 20 years! Enjoy eating a pastry on one of their outdoor tables!

Nuevo Acapulco

Spice up your life at Nuevo Acapulco! They are open for dine-in and have a great patio to enjoy too! Visit them on Lorain Road in Fairview Park.

Polish Pottery Medina

Beautiful, hand-painted pottery and stoneware from Poland! Polish Pottery Medina is located in the public square in downtown Medina.

The Tea Lab

Nothing beats the heat like iced tea! The Tea Lab carries all of your tea needs. Use the promo code NEW DAY for 15% off all iced tea makers until the end of July!

Threefold Gifts

Shopping for that hard-to-shop-for friend? Threefold Gifts has something for everyone! Right now, you can only shop online.

Whitefeather Meats

Heat up the grill! Whitefeather Meats has the finest ribs, sausages, bratwursts and more! They are located on Cleveland Road in Creston.