Show Info: July 16, 2021

American Whistle Corporation

David Moss took us on a One Tank Trip to the American Whistle Corporation in Columbus.

Happy Bees Ice Cream

Enjoy your ice cream with caffeine! Happy Bees Ice Cream is located on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.

Headlands Beachfest

Giant sand sculptures and more! The Headlands Beachfest returns at the Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor.

Luster

Gifts for everyone on your list! Luster is located in the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.

The Nook Smokehouse and Grille

Summertime barbecue! The Nook Smokehouse and Grille is located on Millersburg Road in Massillon.

Offshore Powerboat Association

The Offshore Powerboat Association is holding a free boat racing event in Eastlake starting today!

ShelfGenie

Adding customized storage with ease! ShelfGenie offers a free at-home consultation.

Shoes and Clothes for Kids

Fox 8’s annual Stuff the Bus event is next week! All donations go to Shoes and Clothes for Kids in Cleveland.