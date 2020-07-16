Show Info: July 16, 2020

Boss ChicknBeer

Order your favorite wings or pick up a pack of wings to air fry at home! Boss ChicknBeer is on Front Street in Berea. They are open seven days a week for pickup and delivery.

Boyert’s

Bring your hanging baskets back to life by pruning them! Our friends at Boyert’s showed us how! Visit them on Wooster Pike in Medina.

Cleveland Clinic

Camille Skoda is a dietician from the Cleveland Clinic. She shared tips on how to combat non-stop snacking!

Guiseppe’s Pizza

It’s the best pizza in town! They have more than fifty years of pizza-making experience. Guiseppe’s Pizza is located on the corner of South Main St. and Caston Rd. in Green.

Half Moon Bakery

Half Moon Bakery is bringing their twist on empanadas to northeast Ohio! You can visit them on West 25th Street in Cleveland or online.

Ivory & Ash

Bring the bridal studio to you! Ivory & Ash is the first and only bridal boutique in Ohio that can bring wedding dresses to you! You can try them on in the comfort of your home.

Nosotros

Experience the thrill of rock climbing indoors! Nosotros has two locations, in Lakewood and downtown Cleveland! For the month of July, they are doing charity climbs to benefit families in need.

Old Brooklyn Cheese Co.

Say cheese! Old Brooklyn Cheese Co. is opening at Van Aken Market Hall! You can also visit them on Broadview Rd. in Cleveland, or order online with free pickup and local delivery!

Pickwock & Frolic

Who’s up for a good laugh? Pickwick & Frolic opens tonight! Learn more about the upcoming shows by visiting their website.