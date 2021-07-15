Show Info: July 15, 2021

B. A. Sweetie Candy Company

It’s the largest candy store in North America! B. A. Sweetie Candy Company is located on Brookpark Road in Cleveland.

Bloom Hill Farm Flower Stand

Fresh-picked flowers! Bloom Hill Farm Flower Stand is located on Hoover Avenue in Uniontown.

Boss ChickNBeer

Try their famous chicken! Boss ChickNBeer has locations in Berea and Bay Village.

Castle Noel

Celebrate Christmas in July at Castle Noel! They are located on Court Street in Medina.

Paper Cutz Vintage

Vintage paper turned into a modern work of art! Shop from Paper Cutz Vintage online!

Preston’s H.O.P.E. Playground

The largest fully-accessible playground in northeast Ohio! Preston’s H.O.P.E. Playground is located in Beachwood.

The Kiln

Get crafty with pottery! The Kiln is located on Fitzwater Road in Brecksville.