Show Info: July 15, 2021

B. A. Sweetie Candy Company
It’s the largest candy store in North America! B. A. Sweetie Candy Company is located on Brookpark Road in Cleveland.
Bloom Hill Farm Flower Stand
Fresh-picked flowers! Bloom Hill Farm Flower Stand is located on Hoover Avenue in Uniontown.
Boss ChickNBeer
Try their famous chicken! Boss ChickNBeer has locations in Berea and Bay Village.
Castle Noel
Celebrate Christmas in July at Castle Noel! They are located on Court Street in Medina.
Paper Cutz Vintage
Vintage paper turned into a modern work of art! Shop from Paper Cutz Vintage online!
Preston’s H.O.P.E. Playground
The largest fully-accessible playground in northeast Ohio! Preston’s H.O.P.E. Playground is located in Beachwood.
The Kiln
Get crafty with pottery! The Kiln is located on Fitzwater Road in Brecksville.