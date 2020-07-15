Show Info: July 15, 2020

Apple Jax Toys

Toys from all generations can be found at Apple Jax Toys in Lakewood! Right now, they are open Thursday – Saturday from 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! The festival can be visited now through August 23rd, Wednesday-Sunday from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Blue Rooster Bakehouse

Looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth? Blue Rooster Bakehouse in Oberlin has what you need! Right now, they are accepting order purchases only.

Northeast Factory Direct

Expensive furniture at an inexpensive cost! That’s what you will find at Northeast Factory Direct. Stop inside or shop online! Your furniture can be delivered to your front door!

Solia Spa

The tip to getting glowing summer skin? Exfoliation! Solia Spa can help give your skin what it needs.

Styles of Imagination

Styles of Imagination offers the hottest trends in fashion, including face masks! Stop in at their location in Beachwood, or shop online!

The Candle Studio

Craft your own candle at The Candle Studio in Pinecrest! Currently, all candle-making is by reservation-only. You can reserve a time slot online.

Urban Kitchen and Deli

Urban Kitchen and Deli is an Egyptian-inspired menu that serves breakfast and dinner all day! They are located on Chester Avenue in Cleveland.