East Coast Custard

Cool off with a sweet treat! East Coast Custard is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Summer cheeses & more! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.

KP Thai Street Food

The flavors of Bangkok! KP Thai Street Food is located on Robinhood Drive in Willoughby.

Playhouse Square

Ain’t Too Proud will be at Playhouse Square until July 31st! For tickets, call 216-241-6000.

Pop Culture Cle

Handmade popsicles! Pop Culture Cle is located on Solon Road in Solon.

Sanity

Summer style tips! Sanity is located on East Washington Street in Chagrin Falls.