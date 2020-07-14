Show Info: July 14, 2020

AB Phillips and Sons

Fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables… That is what you will find at AB Phillips and Sons Fruit Farm.

BowTie Medical

Curious about the COVID-19 antibody test? BowTie Medical has all of the answers! Learn more about getting tested here.

Cafe Arnone

Cafe Arnone is open seven days a week. However, the inside of the cafe is only open on Saturday and Sunday. You are able to enjoy the patio any day!

Cleveland Caramel Corn Company

Stop for a snack at Cleveland Caramel Corn! You can pop in to the shop Tuesday through Saturday. They are also offering curbside pick up and shipping!

Crooked River Adventures

Crooked River Adventures provides kayak and canoe experiences for all ages! They are currently enforcing social distancing and are located on Main Market Rd. in Burton.

ImagineerArt

Support your city or school with a custom face mask! You can also create your own at ImagineerArt!

Milo & Me

Look cool and feel cool with new summer accessories! But don’t forget about your furry friend! At Milo & Me, you can shop for both your and your puppy.

That Hawaiian Guy’s BBQ

Summertime calls for barbecue! That Hawaiian Guy’s BBQ is in Burton on North Cheshire Street. Right now, they are open for carryout only.

Vintage Findz

Antique and eclectic items can be found at Vintage Findz in Painesville. Their store ours are currently limited to Friday from 11-4 and every other Saturday from 10-3. You can stop by appointment or shop online!