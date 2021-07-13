Show Info: July 13, 2021

Asian Lantern Festival
We got an inside look at the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
Bow Wow Beach
Sand, sun, and man’s best friend! Visit the Bow Wow Beach on Stow Road in Stow.
Cleveland Burger Week
Six dollar burgers from Cleveland’s most delicious restaurants! We celebrated Cleveland Burger Week with Hatfield’s Goode Grub!
Cool Beans Cafe
Sample your morning cup of Joe with coffee flights! Cool Beans Cafe is located on West Liberty Street in Medina.
Dr. Marc
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.
Hospice of the Western Reserve
Grief relief for kids at a fun summer camp! Learn more about Hospice of the Western Reserve here.
Monarch Boutique
Giving old treasures new life! Monarch Boutique is located on Larchmere Boulevard in Cleveland.
Rocky and Lela’s Bakery
Healthy, homemade dog treats! Rocky and Lela’s Bakery is located on Liberty Avenue in Vermilion.