Show Info: July 1, 2021

ThornCreek Winery & Gardens
Enjoy top notch wine at a stunning winery in Aurora. ThornCreek Winery & Gardens is located on Treat Road in Aurora.
The Posh Pet
Spoil your four-legged friends at The Post Pet Boutique on Center Street in Mentor.
Dean Supply
It’s the one stop shop for all your Summer BBQ and party needs. Dean Supply is located on Woodland Avenue in Cleveland.
Kline Home Exteriors
Update your home with the experts at Kline Home Exteriors. From roofing and siding to decks, stone work, they do it all!
Umbrella Alley
Downtown Louisville is alive with their newest art attraction, Umbrella Alley. It’s open to the public 24/7 and free to enjoy!
Sawmill Creek Shops
Enjoy an afternoon shopping for home décor, clothing, gourmet foods & more. Sawmill Creek Shops is located on Sawmill Creek Drive W in Huron.
Dr. Marc
Today Dr. Marc from the Cleveland Clinic discusses the newest techniques making spine surgery easier on patients.