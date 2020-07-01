Show Info: July 1, 2020

B. A. Sweeties

Take a trip back in time and enjoy a nostalgic treat! B. A. Sweeties carries every candy you can imagine, including those from your childhood memories.

Boomdyada

Make your own terrariums at home! Boomdyada is open for curbside pick-up, or shop online!

Breads and Beyond

Patriotic pastries and more! You can still purchase your favorite festive breads, but please keep in mind that only four customers are allowed in the shop at a time. You can also call ahead for a curbside pick-up order, or visit their website.

Care Alliance

Care Alliance has been dedicated to bringing health care to the Cleveland community! They currently provide drive-up and walk-up COVID-19 testing. Learn more here.

Fast Eddie’s

What’s for dinner? How about a great pizza from Fast Eddie’s! They are open for indoor dining, as well as outdoor dining on their dog-friendly patio.

Fired Up Tacos

Any day can be Taco Tuesday! Fired Up Tacos is located in Strongsville on Prospect Road. They are open from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. You can call or place an order online!

Hartville Potato Chips

Locally made potato chips! Grab a bag at your local grocery store, or visit them online!

Room to Breathe Organizing

Tired of the clutter? Room the Breathe Organizing can help! Get one-on-one organizing tips from Nancy by visiting their website.