Show Info: January 8, 2021

24 Karrot Kitchen

Farm-to-table food! 24 Karrot Kitchen is located on Mill Road in Brecksville.

Dragonfly Tea Room and Winery

Tea or wine? Dragonfly Tea Room and Winery has both! They are located on Market Street in Canal Fulton.

iFly Cincinnati

David Moss took us on a One Tank Trip to iFly in Cincinnati for indoor skydiving!

RV Show

Travel in style in a brand new RV! Shop for the best at General RV and Moore’s RV!

Soaked

Local, handmade soap! You can shop Soaked online.

The Hope Collection

Handcrafted items from around the world! The Hope Collection is located on College Street in Oberlin Ohio

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers

What are your financial resolutions for the new year? Amanda Sharratt with Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers can help!