7th Floor Clothing

Quality t-shirts! 7th Floor Clothing can be found inside the Northside Marketplace in Akron.

Artist At Heart Paint Party

Online art classes! Learn more about Artist At Heart Paint Party by visiting them online.

Beagle Bay Knot Works

Nautical home decor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron.

Cafe Arnone

Authentic Italian cuisine! Cafe Arnone is located on West Market Street in Fairlawn.

Cleveland Pops Orchestra

Make way for music! Learn more about Cleveland Pops Orchestra here.

Co-Create

Create candles, lip balms and more! To sign up for a workshop with Co-Create, click here.

Dabls Mbad African Bead Museum

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Dabls Mbad African Bead Museum in Detroit.

G.R.A.C.E. Elderberry Co.

Boost your immune system! Shop from G.R.A.C.E. Elderberry Co. by visiting them online.

Liro Apparel and Accessories

Styles from Peru! Liro Apparel and Accessories is located inside the Northside Marketplace in Akron.

Ohio Max Snacks

Exotic snacks from around the globe! Order a subscription box from Ohio Max Snacks here.

Ohio Technical College

Learn about auto care! Ohio Technical College is located on East 51st Street in Cleveland.

One Eleven Bistro

Fine dining! One Eleven Bistro is located on Medina Road in Medina.

Waggin’ Trails

The perfect dog-walking bag! Shop from Waggin’ Trails online.