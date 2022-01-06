Show Info: January 6, 2022

Casa Dolce

Family-owned sweet house! Casa Dolce is located on Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights.

Finesse Footcare

Step into foot care! Finesse Footcare is located on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.

Kent Skates

Ice skate for free in downtown Kent! Learn more about Kent Skates here.

The Last Page

A new way to drink and dine! The Last Page is located in Orange Village in Cleveland.

Salty Salt Cave

Relax and unwind inside a salt cave! The Salty Salt Cave is located on East Park Street in Chardon.

Today’s Bride Akron

Today’s Bride Wedding Show is Sunday, January 9th at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. Purchase tickets here.