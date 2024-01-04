Artist at Heart

Crafting season! Visit, Artist at Heart for all your creative needs.

Champions of Magic

Champions of Magic will now be performing at Playhouse Square from January 5th – 7th. Learn more, here.

Cleveland APL

Support the Cleveland APL in 2024. Learn more, here.

Friendship APL

Wags to Riches Casino Night will be held on March, 16th. Learn more about the fundraiser, here.

Jones Bones BBQ

Comfort food at its finest! Jones Bones BBQ has a storefront, food truck, and offers catering.

Mortach Financial

Learn more about Mortach Financial, here.

Miranda’s Vintage Bridal

The vintage wedding dresses of your dreams. Start shopping, Miranda’s Vintage Bridal dresses, accessories, and more.

Mishi Lifestyle

Mishi Lifestyle is located on 15602 Detroit Rd, in Lakewood, Ohio.

Munch

Healthy and whole! Munch is located on 28500 Miles Rd. in Solon, Ohio.

Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square is the heart of entertainment for Cleveland. More information on shows and prices can be found, here.

Rock Mill

Try something new in 2024! Rock Mill is a climbing, fitness and yoga gym in Akron, Ohio.

The Sweet Fix Bakery

For your memorable cheat days. The Sweet Fix Bakery is located on Lee Rd. in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Three Thymes Greenhouse Teas and Gifts

Three Thymes Greenhouse Teas and Gifts is located on 2637 Albrecht Ave. in Akron, Ohio.

Verbena Shoppe, Cafe & Dry Bar

The first gathering place in Cleveland that is completely non-alcoholic. Verbena Shoppe, Café & Dry Bar is on 1434 W. 29th Street in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wildflower Studio

Wildflower Studio has stained glass displays and kits to shed some color into your world.