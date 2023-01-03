Chef Jefe Catering

Serving up soul food! Learn more about Chef Jefe here.

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Colleen Primm Design

Interior design tips! For more information about Colleen Primm Design, visit them online.

Emily’s Soaps

Handmade soaps and scrubs! Shop from Emily’s Soaps on her Etsy page.

Family Money Ladder

Financial wisdom for the whole family! Learn more about the Family Money Ladder here.

Formality Resale

Brides on a budget! Formality resale is located on West Main Street in Geneva.

The Glass Asylum

Try your hand at glassblowing! The Glass Asylum is located on West Orange Street in Chagrin Falls.

New Pathways Clinic

Make mental health a priority for 2023! Learn more about New Pathways Clinic here.

Ohio Technical College

Learn about auto care! Ohio Technical College is located on East 51st Street in Cleveland.

One Ray Journal

A positive start to the new year! Shop from One Ray Journal here.

Rabbit Food

Kick off the year with clean eating! For more information about Rabbit Food, click here.

The Sleepy Rooster

Begin your day with brunch! The Sleepy Rooster is located on Chillicothe Road in Chagrin Falls.

Storybook Yoga

Balancing your mind and body! Storybook Yoga is located on South Freeway Drive in Macedonia.

Strawberry Moon Boutique

Fashion trends for 2023! Strawberry Moon Boutique is located on Ravenna Road in Twinsburg.

X-Golf

Indoor golf simulator! X-Golf is located on Broadview Road in Broadview Heights.