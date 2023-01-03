Chef Jefe Catering
Serving up soul food! Learn more about Chef Jefe here.
Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.
Colleen Primm Design
Interior design tips! For more information about Colleen Primm Design, visit them online.
Emily’s Soaps
Handmade soaps and scrubs! Shop from Emily’s Soaps on her Etsy page.
Family Money Ladder
Financial wisdom for the whole family! Learn more about the Family Money Ladder here.
Formality Resale
Brides on a budget! Formality resale is located on West Main Street in Geneva.
The Glass Asylum
Try your hand at glassblowing! The Glass Asylum is located on West Orange Street in Chagrin Falls.
New Pathways Clinic
Make mental health a priority for 2023! Learn more about New Pathways Clinic here.
Ohio Technical College
Learn about auto care! Ohio Technical College is located on East 51st Street in Cleveland.
One Ray Journal
A positive start to the new year! Shop from One Ray Journal here.
Rabbit Food
Kick off the year with clean eating! For more information about Rabbit Food, click here.
The Sleepy Rooster
Begin your day with brunch! The Sleepy Rooster is located on Chillicothe Road in Chagrin Falls.
Storybook Yoga
Balancing your mind and body! Storybook Yoga is located on South Freeway Drive in Macedonia.
Strawberry Moon Boutique
Fashion trends for 2023! Strawberry Moon Boutique is located on Ravenna Road in Twinsburg.
X-Golf
Indoor golf simulator! X-Golf is located on Broadview Road in Broadview Heights.