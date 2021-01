Show Info: January 27, 2021

Branch BBQ Sauce

Locally crafted barbecue sauce! Shop for Branch BBQ Sauce on their website.

Charmed Farmhouse

Make your house a home! Charmed Farmhouse is located on West Herrick Avenue in Wellington.

KB Confections

Valentine’s Day sweets and treats! KB Confections is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.

Ohio Organics

Healthy groceries and gifts! Ohio Organics is located on North Main Street in Hudson.

Remnants Bag Company

From discarded to designed! Remnants Bag Company is located on South Main Street in Chagrin Falls.

Sew Deja Vu

Fabulous fabrics and more! Sew Deja Vu is located on Norton Road in Stow.