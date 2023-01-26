Affordable Farmhouse

Handmade furniture & more! Affordable Farmhouse is located on Pearl Road in Brunswick.

Blue Falls Car Wash

Winter car care! Blue Falls Car Wash has a brand new location in Mentor!

Catanese Classics

Fresh fish for Valentine’s dinner! Catanese Classics is located on Merwin Avenue in Cleveland.

Cleveland Bazaar

Shop small at one location! The Cleveland Bazaar Valentine’s Pop-up events will be held on February 5th and 11th.

Cleveland Clinic

Baby-led weaning! Learn more about the Cleveland Clinic by visiting them online.

Diana Galay Photography

The perfect pose! For more information about Diana Galay Photography, click here.

Invisible Excavations

Basement flooding? Our friends from Invisible Excavations can help! Learn more here.

Kristin Gambaccini

Valentine’s crafts for the whole family! Visit Kristin Gambaccini’s website for more fun!

Lineweaver FInancial

Your financial quarterback! Learn more about Lineweaver Financial here.

Nosotros Rock Climbing Gym

Get your move on! Nosotros Rock Climbing Gym is located on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Rudy’s Strudel

It’s Paczki season! Rudy’s Strudel is located on Ridge Road in Parma.

Sawdust and Daisies

Made with love! For more information, follow Sawdust and Daisies on social media.

Sweet Thing Baked Goods

Satisfy your sweet tooth! Order from Sweet Thing Baked Goods by reaching out online.