Show Info: January 26, 2021

Dr. Marc
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.
Maltz Museum Of Jewish Heritage
Learn history from those who experienced it! The Maltz Museum is located on Richmond Road in Beachwood.
Mindful Juicery
Healthy, cold pressed juice! Mindful Juicery is located on East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights.
Morty’s Munchies Dog Bakery & Boutique
Treat your pet! Morty’s Munchies Dog Bakery & Boutique is located on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls.
Mustard Seed Market
Natural & organic products! Mustard Seed Market is located on West Market Street in Akron.
Pioneer Spring Marketplace
Sip on a latte and shop for antiques! Pioneer Spring Marketplace is located on Peru Olena Road in Norwalk.
Sarita
Gourmet meals delivered to you! Sarita is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.
ZuZu Chocolates
Are you prepared for Valentine’s Day? Place and order for ZuZu Chocolates here.