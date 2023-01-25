Blended
Shop local! Blended has locations in Canton, Strongsville, and Toledo.
Citizen Pie
Grab a slice! Citizen Pie is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland.
Cleveland Seed Bank
Jumpstart your garden! Learn more about the Cleveland Seed Bank here.
Frostville Museum Farmers’ Market
Frostville Museum Farmers’ Market is located on Cedar Point Road in North Olmsted.
Indigo Perfumery
Winter scents! Indigo Perfumery is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.
Little Birdie Wine Nest
Sip and shop! Little Birdie Wine Nest is located on Broadview Road in Parma.
Loganberry Books
Cozy up with a good read! Loganberry Books is located on Larchmere Boulevard.
Northeast Ohio Medical University
Nurses needed! Learn more about Northeast Ohio Medical University here.
Paloma
Valentine’s dinner! Paloma is located in the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.
The Polka Dot Pincushion
Winter hobbies! The Polka Dot Pincushion is located on Brecksville Road in Richfield.
Sora
Asian fusion! Sora is located on West 10th Street in Cleveland.
Soulcraft CLE
Try your hand at woodworking! Soulcract CLE is located on Hamilton Avenue in Cleveland.
The Tangled Vine
Do you know your wine? The Tangled Vine is located on Center Road in Brunswick.
Waterloo Arts
Enjoy the DayGloSho! Waterloo Arts is located on Waterloo Road in Cleveland.