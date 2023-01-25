Blended

Shop local! Blended has locations in Canton, Strongsville, and Toledo.

Citizen Pie

Grab a slice! Citizen Pie is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland.

Cleveland Seed Bank

Jumpstart your garden! Learn more about the Cleveland Seed Bank here.

Frostville Museum Farmers’ Market

Frostville Museum Farmers’ Market is located on Cedar Point Road in North Olmsted.

Indigo Perfumery

Winter scents! Indigo Perfumery is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.

Little Birdie Wine Nest

Sip and shop! Little Birdie Wine Nest is located on Broadview Road in Parma.

Loganberry Books

Cozy up with a good read! Loganberry Books is located on Larchmere Boulevard.

Northeast Ohio Medical University

Nurses needed! Learn more about Northeast Ohio Medical University here.

Paloma

Valentine’s dinner! Paloma is located in the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.

The Polka Dot Pincushion

Winter hobbies! The Polka Dot Pincushion is located on Brecksville Road in Richfield.

Sora

Asian fusion! Sora is located on West 10th Street in Cleveland.

Soulcraft CLE

Try your hand at woodworking! Soulcract CLE is located on Hamilton Avenue in Cleveland.

The Tangled Vine

Do you know your wine? The Tangled Vine is located on Center Road in Brunswick.

Waterloo Arts

Enjoy the DayGloSho! Waterloo Arts is located on Waterloo Road in Cleveland.