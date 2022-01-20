Show Info: January 20, 2022

Akron Glass Works
Try your hand at glassblowing! Akron Glass Works is located on Spicer Street in Akron.
Alison’s SuperFoods Market
Eating healthy made easy! Alison’s SuperFoods Market is located on Prospect Road in Strongsville.
Divergent DVM
A holistic approach to caring for your pets! Learn more about Divergent DVM here.
The Fruit Stand
Fresh smoothies and more! The Fruit Stand is located on East Erie Street in Kent.
The Home Pantry
It’s soup season! Shop from The Home Pantry online or in several small shops across northeast Ohio.
My Wood Loft
Add a rustic touch to your home! My Wood Loft is located on Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville.
Trillium Creek
Care for your skin! Trillium Creek Dermatology is located in Wadsworth.
Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co.
Helping the community for over 90 years! Learn more about Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co. here.