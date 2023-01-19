Blossom Cleveland

Custom flower arrangements! Blossom Cleveland is located on West Orange Street in Chagrin Falls.

Caps Fieldhouse

Athletic fun! Caps Fieldhouse is located on West Canal Road in Valley View.

Cleveland Public Library

Cleveland reading challenge! Learn more about the Cleveland Public Library here.

Danilly Designs

The perfect pet planter! Danilly Designs is located on West Bagley Road in Berea.

Finest Cravings

Chef Cheyenne Nichols with Finest Cravings and Hell’s Kitchen shared a recipe for shrimp and grits!

Geauga Park District

The West Woods with the Geauga Park District is located on Kinsman Road in Novelty.

The Happy Days Co.

A store full of creativity and play! The Happy Days Co. is located on Canal Street in Canal Fulton.

Olympia Sweet Treats & Grill

Grill & chill! Olympia Sweet Treats & Grill is located on Pearl Road in Strongsville.

Shannon Marie Makes

Time to get creative! You can follow Shannon Marie Makes on Instagram.

Stir Studio Kitchen

Learn to cook! Stir Studio Kitchen has locations in Cleveland and Chagrin Falls.

Sweet Bean Chocolate Studio

Hand-painted bonbons! Sweet Bean Chocolate Studio is located on East 185th Street in Cleveland.

Valentine Auctions

What’s That Worth? Bill Smiley from Valentine Auctions appraised your valuables! Valentine Auctions is located on Bates Road in Madison.

Video Game Nirvana

Beat the winter blues! Video Game Nirvana is located on West Main Street in Madison.

Vitiman Kandie

All-natural juices & foods! Vitiman Kandie has two locations: on East 105th Street and on Euclid Avenue.