Show Info: January 18, 2022

Blended
Support local! We visited Blended in Southpark Mall but they have locations in Canton, Hartville and Toledo.
The Chef’s Garden
Fresh produce delivered to you! Learn more about The Chef’s Garden online.
Dr. Marc
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.
Fount
Handcrafted leather bags! We shopped at Fount in Pinecrest, but you can also shop online!
Hendricks Family Dentistry
Digital dentistry! Hendricks Family Dentistry is located on Center Road in Brunswick.
Lineweaver Financial
He’s your financial quarterback! Learn more about Lineweaver Financial here.
Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy
Enjoy the sport of Table Tennis! Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy is located on South Arlington Road in Akron.
Today’s Bride
Everything you need for your special day! Today’s Bride will be at the I-X Center on January 22-23rd.