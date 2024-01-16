All Paths Merge
All Paths Merge is located on 1079 W Exchange St. in Akron, Ohio. Check them out here.
Annie’s Signature Sweets
Gearing up for her BIG Annie-versary! 6 years of teaching and more in counting. Learn more about Annie’s Signature Sweets and her new baking school, here.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Making a difference in Northeast Ohio. Learn more about the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, here.
Chowder House
Chowder House is located on 1244 Weathervane lane in Akron, Ohio.
Cool Beans Café
Cool Beans Café is located in the Historic Medina Square.
Crooked River Flowers
Fresh Arrangement Workshop with Crooked River Flowers! Learn more, here.
DIY Beauty On Purpose
Crafting on a budget for every season! DIY Beauty On Purpose share inspiration and more. Follow her on YouTube.
Light Up Labs
Making your dark and gloomy days brighter. Shop, Light Up Labs here.
National Design Mart
National Design Mart is located on 2255 Medina Rd. in Medina, Ohio.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hauling buns to Cleveland. Learn more here.
Ready, Set Coffee
Ready, Set Coffee Roaster is located on 7306 Detroit Ave. in Cleveland, Ohio.
Seven Grains Natural Market
All natural and all organic! Seven Grains Natural Market is located on 92 West Ave., in Tallmadge, Ohio.
Sixth City CPR
CPR training to save a life. Learn more about Sixth City CPR, here.