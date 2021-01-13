Show Info: January 13, 2021

Enhanced Image Center

New year, new you! Enhanced Image Center has locations in Cleveland and Mentor.

Heritage Coffee

Start the morning with a cup o’ Joe! Heritage Coffee is located on Station Street in Solon.

‘Leen On Me Organizing

Get help from a professional organizer! Learn more about ‘Leen On Me Organizing here.

Mayfield Curling Club

Try your hand at an Olympic sport! The Mayfield Curling Club opened a new location in Warrensville Heights.

Miss Hickory’s Tea Room

Warm up with a cup of tea and a bowl of soup! Miss Hickory’s Tea Room is located in Strongsville.

Saucy Brew Works

Have your favorite beer delivered to your door! Saucy Brew Works is located on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.