Active for Life

An expert from Active for Life shared simple exercises to keep you moving at home. All you need is a chair to get started!

Art of Bread

From fresh breads to tasty macarons, the Art of Bread offers online ordering through her website.

Cleveland Metroparks

January 13th is the Cleveland Metroparks annual Owl Hoot-enanny at North Chagrin Nature Center.

Crafted Artisan Meadery

Crafted Artisan Meadery has opened a new taproom and production facility in Mogadore.

Essential Blooms Natural Body & Skincare

Spoil your skin this winter with products from Essential Blooms Natural Body & Skincare.

Greatness Café

Serving lunch, smoothies and more, Greatness Café in Massillon is a small spot with a big mission to spread positivity.

Lake Metroparks

Lake Metroparks previewed Fun Day: Wild Similarities, happening Monday, January 15th at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland.

LGF Pottery

LGF Pottery creates custom pottery featuring your pets face.

Long Tail Knits

Long Tail Knits is located in Northfield. The January class schedule includes several different beginner opportunities to learn.

Optima Dermatology

Put your skin first with a visit to Optima Dermatology.

Paints by Gretch

The local artist and creator of Paints by Gretch shared her work with New Day viewers. You can shop for her line on Etsy.

Ryes and Shine

Ryes and Shine is a new spot in Cuyahoga Falls offering breakfast all day.

Sit Means Sit

Whether it’s puppy school or training an older dog, Sit Means Sit in Northfield can help.

The Vue & 111 Bistro

The chef and owner of The Vue (Wadsworth) and 111 Bistro (Medina) shared a winter menu item.

When Pigs Fly By the Lake

When Pigs Fly By the Lake is a small shop in Huron that gives back to the community.