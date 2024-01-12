Active for Life
An expert from Active for Life shared simple exercises to keep you moving at home. All you need is a chair to get started!
Art of Bread
From fresh breads to tasty macarons, the Art of Bread offers online ordering through her website.
Cleveland Metroparks
January 13th is the Cleveland Metroparks annual Owl Hoot-enanny at North Chagrin Nature Center.
Crafted Artisan Meadery
Crafted Artisan Meadery has opened a new taproom and production facility in Mogadore.
Essential Blooms Natural Body & Skincare
Spoil your skin this winter with products from Essential Blooms Natural Body & Skincare.
Greatness Café
Serving lunch, smoothies and more, Greatness Café in Massillon is a small spot with a big mission to spread positivity.
Lake Metroparks
Lake Metroparks previewed Fun Day: Wild Similarities, happening Monday, January 15th at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland.
LGF Pottery
LGF Pottery creates custom pottery featuring your pets face.
Long Tail Knits
Long Tail Knits is located in Northfield. The January class schedule includes several different beginner opportunities to learn.
Optima Dermatology
Put your skin first with a visit to Optima Dermatology.
Paints by Gretch
The local artist and creator of Paints by Gretch shared her work with New Day viewers. You can shop for her line on Etsy.
Ryes and Shine
Ryes and Shine is a new spot in Cuyahoga Falls offering breakfast all day.
Sit Means Sit
Whether it’s puppy school or training an older dog, Sit Means Sit in Northfield can help.
The Vue & 111 Bistro
The chef and owner of The Vue (Wadsworth) and 111 Bistro (Medina) shared a winter menu item.
When Pigs Fly By the Lake
When Pigs Fly By the Lake is a small shop in Huron that gives back to the community.