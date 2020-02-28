Show Info: February 28, 2020

Kick it up!

Add flavor and a bit of heat to your next meal with Killik Hot Sauce. Click here for the recipe for Blackend Mahi Mahi Tacos.

Auto extravaganza

This is the final weekend for the 2020 Cleveland Auto Show at the I-X Center. Parking is free.

Pizza, pasta and more!

Natalie visited a new restaurant in Broadview Heights called Salted Dough.

Weekend of laughter

Comedian Christ Distefano is performing this weekend at Pickwick & Frolic.

Home cooking

Sally Koepke from Mom’s Gourmet showed Natalie an easy way to make tuna salad.

Styling in Strongsville

It’s a dream come true for a local mom. She’s opened her own boutique in Strongsville called Bleu Chic.

Back to school

Looking for a career change? Check out Raphael’s School of Beauty.