Show Info: February 27, 2020

Show your green

Kristin Gambaccini from Perfectly Distressed showed easy ways to decorate for St. Patrick’s Day without spending a ton of money.

Time to upgrade

Mike Talty from Clover Electric explained why it’s important to upgrade your electrical, especially if your home still has the knob and tube wiring.

Sip on magic

The Macaroon Tea Room in Broadview Heights is now offering a tea that changes colors.

Living large

David had the chance to take a stroll down Millionaire’s Row at the Cleveland Auto Show. It runs through Sunday at the I-X center.

All about Cool Sculpting

An expert from Apex Skin explained everything you need to know about Cool Sculpting.

Be amazed

You can catch The Mentalist, Brent Webb, at Pickwick & Frolic on February 28, 2020.