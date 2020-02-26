Show Info: February 26, 2020

Simple Salad

David kicked off the show by making a salad inspired by his recent travels to Mexico. The recipe for Brussels Sprouts Salad is courtesy of Greg Kneale from Joe Jack’s Fish Shack in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Eyes on art

Madelyn Rose in North Royalton has evolved from a consignment store into a boutique featuring local artists and more.

Race across America

David had the chance to chat with one of the drivers from the 2019 record-setting Cannonball Run. The vehicle they used is park at the I-X Center for this year’s Cleveland Auto Show.

Personal Growth

Life coach Ann Konkoly explained why it’s good to put yourself in uncomfortable situations.

Financial security

Lineweaver Financial Group is hosting complimentary classes at Brecksville Community Center on March 5th and March 10th. Seating is limited. You must registered by calling (844) 329-7635.

Fish Fry

It’s Fish Fry season in northeast Ohio! Ed Regovich from Regovich’s Catering at LaMalfa shared a few items from his menu this year.

Dreaming of summer

The Progressive Akron Boat Show & Water Sports show is this weekend at the John S. Knight Center in Akron.

Stage mystery

The murder mystery Sleuth is on stage now at the Hanna Theater. It’s a production of Great Lakes Theater.