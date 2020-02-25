Show Info: February 25, 2020

Downtown Dining

Cleveland Restaurant Week is underway. It runs through Sunday. More than a dozen local restaurants are offering special menus.

Rev your engine!

The Cleveland Auto Show is at the I-X Center through Sunday, March 1st. Parking is free.

Raise your glass

The 16th annual Ice Wine Festival is taking place three consecutive Saturdays in March.

Made in Cleveland

Choate Body is a local skin care line. If you subscribe to the e-newsletter, you will receive a discount code for 10% off your first purchase.

Easy infusion

Kathleen Gips from the Western Reserve Herb Society showed how easy it is to add natural flavors to your water. Some of her suggestions include orange and ginger, apple and cinnamon and lime and rosemary.

What’s cooking?

David visited Chef Anthony Scolaro in the kitchen at One Eleven Bistro.

Spring style

Personal Wardrobe Stylist Nikki LoPresti shared tips on how to best transition your closet from winter to spring.

Dessert is served

Dolce at the Strand is a new gelato shop in Wadsworth.